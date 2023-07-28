BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.97x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRSP is 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRSP is $8.50, which is $1.19 above the current price. The public float for BRSP is 127.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRSP on July 28, 2023 was 925.88K shares.

The stock of BrightSpire Capital Inc. (NYSE: BRSP) has decreased by -1.62 when compared to last closing price of 7.43.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BRSP’s Market Performance

BRSP’s stock has risen by 1.25% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.43% and a quarterly rise of 31.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.27% for BrightSpire Capital Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.84% for BRSP’s stock, with a 10.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRSP Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRSP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +7.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRSP rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.06. In addition, BrightSpire Capital Inc. saw 17.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRSP starting from DigitalBridge Group, Inc., who sale 34,911,944 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, DigitalBridge Group, Inc. now owns 79,001 shares of BrightSpire Capital Inc., valued at $209,471,664 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRSP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.22 for the present operating margin

+74.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for BrightSpire Capital Inc. stands at +12.11. The total capital return value is set at 3.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.97. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Based on BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP), the company’s capital structure generated 229.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.68. Total debt to assets is 67.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 164.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.89. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BrightSpire Capital Inc. (BRSP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.