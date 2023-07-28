Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BWB is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BWB is $13.00, which is $2.1 above the current market price. The public float for BWB is 20.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.26% of that float. The average trading volume for BWB on July 28, 2023 was 96.79K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

BWB) stock’s latest price update

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: BWB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.02 compared to its previous closing price of 11.54. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BWB’s Market Performance

BWB’s stock has fallen by -3.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.17% and a quarterly rise of 14.39%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.21% for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for BWB’s stock, with a -22.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BWB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BWB stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BWB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BWB in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $17 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

BWB Trading at 9.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BWB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.54%, as shares surge +9.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BWB fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.23. In addition, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. saw -39.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BWB starting from Place Nicholas L., who purchase 3,300 shares at the price of $9.25 back on May 23. After this action, Place Nicholas L. now owns 106,853 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc., valued at $30,517 using the latest closing price.

Crocker Mary Jayne, the EVP & CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Bridgewater Bancshares Inc., purchase 575 shares at $15.00 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Crocker Mary Jayne is holding 4,575 shares at $8,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BWB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.18 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. stands at +31.40. The total capital return value is set at 10.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.50. Equity return is now at value 15.10, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB), the company’s capital structure generated 121.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.87. Total debt to assets is 11.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 12.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. (BWB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.