Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.36 in comparison to its previous close of 1.63, however, the company has experienced a -15.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for BCLI is also noteworthy at -0.54.

The public float for BCLI is 28.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.94% of that float. The average trading volume of BCLI on July 28, 2023 was 224.50K shares.

BCLI’s Market Performance

BCLI’s stock has seen a -15.64% decrease for the week, with a -28.77% drop in the past month and a -46.07% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -21.13% for BCLI’s stock, with a -34.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BCLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BCLI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for BCLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BCLI in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $12 based on the research report published on February 04th of the previous year 2021.

BCLI Trading at -37.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BCLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.71%, as shares sank -24.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BCLI fell by -15.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8900. In addition, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. saw -7.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.