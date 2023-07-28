Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.73. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) by analysts is $72.82, which is $9.19 above the current market price. The public float for BPMC is 60.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BPMC was 653.04K shares.

BPMC) stock’s latest price update

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 6.12 compared to its previous closing price of 59.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BPMC’s Market Performance

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has experienced a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.60% drop in the past month, and a 30.39% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for BPMC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.39% for BPMC’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BPMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BPMC stocks, with SVB Securities repeating the rating for BPMC by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BPMC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Securities is $43 based on the research report published on June 05th of the current year 2023.

BPMC Trading at 7.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BPMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, as shares sank -4.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BPMC rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.44. In addition, Blueprint Medicines Corporation saw 44.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BPMC starting from Carter Percy H., who sale 2,307 shares at the price of $52.06 back on Jun 05. After this action, Carter Percy H. now owns 38,117 shares of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, valued at $120,102 using the latest closing price.

Hewes L. Becker, the CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER of Blueprint Medicines Corporation, sale 1,404 shares at $52.05 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Hewes L. Becker is holding 36,878 shares at $73,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BPMC

Equity return is now at value -100.30, with -44.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.