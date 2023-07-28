Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.59x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.54. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) by analysts is $27.94, which is -$0.38 below the current market price. The public float for BXSL is 159.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.52% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BXSL was 665.77K shares.

BXSL) stock’s latest price update

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE: BXSL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.35relation to previous closing price of 28.22. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.65% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BXSL’s Market Performance

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen a 1.65% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.94% gain in the past month and a 10.97% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for BXSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for BXSL’s stock, with a 13.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BXSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BXSL stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for BXSL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BXSL in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $27 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

BXSL Trading at 6.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BXSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +3.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BXSL rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.55. In addition, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund saw 26.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BXSL starting from Whitaker Carlos, who purchase 3,895 shares at the price of $25.68 back on May 26. After this action, Whitaker Carlos now owns 3,895 shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, valued at $100,024 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Brad, the CEO of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund, purchase 7,900 shares at $23.88 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that Marshall Brad is holding 203,184 shares at $188,621 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BXSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+67.40 for the present operating margin

+82.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund stands at +45.57. The total capital return value is set at 6.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.12. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.07. Total debt to assets is 55.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 132.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.