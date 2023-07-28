BioNTech SE (BNTX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 3.88x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for BioNTech SE (BNTX) by analysts is $151.90, which is $57.56 above the current market price. The public float for BNTX is 214.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.84% of that float. On July 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BNTX was 683.45K shares.

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX)'s stock price has plunge by 1.91% in relation to previous closing price of 105.00. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/31/23 that Vaccine Fatigue Can Give Your Portfolio a Booster

BNTX’s Market Performance

BioNTech SE (BNTX) has seen a -1.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.10% gain in the past month and a -4.22% plunge in the past quarter. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for BNTX's stock, with a -19.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNTX stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BNTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BNTX in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $124 based on the research report published on July 14th of the current year 2023.

BNTX Trading at -1.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.38% of loss for the given period.

Over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNTX fell by -1.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $107.59. In addition, BioNTech SE saw -28.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+87.78 for the present operating margin

+99.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for BioNTech SE stands at +54.50. Equity return is now at value 33.00, with 28.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.43.

Conclusion

To sum up, BioNTech SE (BNTX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.