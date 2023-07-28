Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY)’s stock price has decreased by -0.58 compared to its previous closing price of 53.09. However, the company has seen a -2.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) Right Now?

Bentley Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: BSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BSY is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BSY is $54.50, which is $0.97 above the current price. The public float for BSY is 218.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BSY on July 28, 2023 was 985.69K shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY stock saw an increase of -2.20% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.11% and a quarterly increase of 27.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.89% for Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.16% for BSY stock, with a simple moving average of 25.47% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BSY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BSY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for BSY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BSY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $60 based on the research report published on June 14th of the current year 2023.

BSY Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY fell by -2.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.37. In addition, Bentley Systems Incorporated saw 42.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from BENTLEY GREGORY S, who sale 96,857 shares at the price of $53.67 back on Jul 25. After this action, BENTLEY GREGORY S now owns 7,973,588 shares of Bentley Systems Incorporated, valued at $5,198,406 using the latest closing price.

BENTLEY GREGORY S, the Chairman, CEO & President of Bentley Systems Incorporated, sale 57,696 shares at $53.08 during a trade that took place back on Jul 24, which means that BENTLEY GREGORY S is holding 8,070,445 shares at $3,062,723 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+74.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bentley Systems Incorporated stands at +15.90. The total capital return value is set at 10.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.22. Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY), the company’s capital structure generated 318.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.09. Total debt to assets is 57.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 314.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 15.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bentley Systems Incorporated (BSY) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.