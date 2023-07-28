Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has increased by 15.30 when compared to last closing price of 27.74.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Right Now?

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BZH is at 2.28. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BZH is $33.67, which is -$1.65 below the current market price. The public float for BZH is 29.49M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.92% of that float. The average trading volume for BZH on July 28, 2023 was 371.41K shares.

BZH’s Market Performance

BZH’s stock has seen a 15.22% increase for the week, with a 17.16% rise in the past month and a 86.17% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.69% for Beazer Homes USA Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.32% for BZH’s stock, with a 88.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $31 based on the research report published on July 12th of the current year 2023.

BZH Trading at 30.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.13% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +52.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +16.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +207.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.44. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 150.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.02. Equity return is now at value 21.30, with 9.00 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.