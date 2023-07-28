Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.51 compared to its previous closing price of 176.56. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) Right Now?

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACLS is 1.70.

The public float for ACLS is 32.35M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACLS on July 28, 2023 was 532.64K shares.

ACLS’s Market Performance

The stock of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen a 3.95% increase in the past week, with a 4.93% rise in the past month, and a 54.86% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for ACLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.04% for ACLS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 56.00% for the last 200 days.

ACLS Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares surge +4.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLS rose by +3.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +197.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.51. In addition, Axcelis Technologies Inc. saw 130.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLS starting from PUMA MARY G, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $181.80 back on Jun 12. After this action, PUMA MARY G now owns 263,058 shares of Axcelis Technologies Inc., valued at $2,145,240 using the latest closing price.

Quirk Jeanne, the Director of Axcelis Technologies Inc., sale 900 shares at $177.41 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Quirk Jeanne is holding 7,782 shares at $159,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLS

Equity return is now at value 29.40, with 19.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.