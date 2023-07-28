Aware Inc.’s (AWRE) Stock: A 4.58% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Aware Inc. (AWRE) has gone up by 4.46% for the week, with a 7.19% rise in the past month and a -2.38% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.96% for AWRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.58% for AWRE’s stock, with a -3.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aware Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AWRE is 0.33. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AWRE is $3.00, The public float for AWRE is 12.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AWRE on July 28, 2023 was 23.74K shares.

AWRE) stock’s latest price update

Aware Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE)’s stock price has plunge by 8.61relation to previous closing price of 1.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AWRE Trading at 3.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.10%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWRE rose by +4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5718. In addition, Aware Inc. saw -4.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWRE starting from Eckel Robert A, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $1.58 back on May 26. After this action, Eckel Robert A now owns 278,497 shares of Aware Inc., valued at $15,843 using the latest closing price.

STAFFORD JOHN S III, the Director of Aware Inc., purchase 71,308 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that STAFFORD JOHN S III is holding 5,021,844 shares at $121,224 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-49.28 for the present operating margin

+87.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aware Inc. stands at -10.78. The total capital return value is set at -18.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.02. Equity return is now at value -5.00, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Aware Inc. (AWRE), the company’s capital structure generated 11.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.10. Total debt to assets is 8.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aware Inc. (AWRE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.