Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Stock Faces 1.87% Weekly Volatility

In the past week, AGR stock has gone down by -3.01%, with a monthly decline of -1.68% and a quarterly plunge of -5.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.85% for Avangrid Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.92% for AGR stock, with a simple moving average of -6.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) Right Now?

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AGR is at 0.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AGR is $41.29, which is $4.56 above the current market price. The public float for AGR is 70.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.72% of that float. The average trading volume for AGR on July 28, 2023 was 616.57K shares.

AGR) stock’s latest price update

Avangrid Inc. (NYSE: AGR)’s stock price has decreased by -2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 38.41. However, the company has seen a -3.01% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/11/22 that U.S. Offshore Wind Plans Collide With Fishing Concerns off Carolina Coast

AGR Trading at -1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGR fell by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.80. In addition, Avangrid Inc. saw -12.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGR starting from Solomont Alan D, who purchase 129 shares at the price of $38.78 back on Mar 01. After this action, Solomont Alan D now owns 9,490 shares of Avangrid Inc., valued at $5,003 using the latest closing price.

Solomont Alan D, the Director of Avangrid Inc., purchase 119 shares at $42.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Solomont Alan D is holding 9,361 shares at $4,998 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.63 for the present operating margin

+16.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Avangrid Inc. stands at +11.00. The total capital return value is set at 2.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.20. Equity return is now at value 3.50, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Avangrid Inc. (AGR), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 23.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Avangrid Inc. (AGR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.