Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) has decreased by -8.21 when compared to last closing price of 1.95. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.53% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.96.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ATRA is 95.44M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATRA on July 28, 2023 was 1.91M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA stock saw an increase of -13.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.68% and a quarterly increase of -34.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.51% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.79% for ATRA stock, with a simple moving average of -45.76% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

ATRA Trading at -4.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.31%, as shares surge +4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -13.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.9040. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -45.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 14,291 shares at the price of $1.66 back on Jun 27. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 706,671 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $23,723 using the latest closing price.

Touchon Pascal, the President and CEO of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 29,766 shares at $2.04 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Touchon Pascal is holding 720,962 shares at $60,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Equity return is now at value -135.20, with -58.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.