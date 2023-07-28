Assessing the Risk and Potential of Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (CINF) Stock

In the past week, CINF stock has gone up by 0.06%, with a monthly gain of 5.60% and a quarterly surge of 0.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Cincinnati Financial Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.35% for CINF’s stock, with a -3.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is 679.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CINF is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) is $117.00, which is $14.38 above the current market price. The public float for CINF is 154.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.25% of that float. On July 28, 2023, CINF’s average trading volume was 615.14K shares.

CINF) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) has dropped by -0.97 compared to previous close of 103.62. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CINF Trading at 2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CINF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +7.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.34% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CINF rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.65. In addition, Cincinnati Financial Corporation saw 0.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CINF starting from Aaron Thomas J, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $97.17 back on Jun 01. After this action, Aaron Thomas J now owns 6,240 shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, valued at $48,584 using the latest closing price.

Debbink Dirk J, the Director of Cincinnati Financial Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $98.39 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Debbink Dirk J is holding 47,960 shares at $98,390 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CINF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.76 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cincinnati Financial Corporation stands at -7.41. The total capital return value is set at -17.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.84. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.00 for asset returns.

Based on Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF), the company’s capital structure generated 8.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.77. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.