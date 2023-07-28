Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) Stock Sees a4.52 Increase

In the past week, SFR stock has gone down by -1.52%, with a monthly decline of -23.32% and a quarterly plunge of -76.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.50% for Appreciate Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.62% for SFR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -89.54% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SFR is 0.80.

The average price recommended by analysts for Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) is $3.50, which is $3.21 above the current market price. The public float for SFR is 16.54M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% of that float. On July 28, 2023, SFR’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

SFR) stock’s latest price update

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.52 compared to its previous closing price of 0.28. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SFR Trading at -6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.80%, as shares sank -28.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SFR fell by -1.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3166. In addition, Appreciate Holdings Inc. saw -74.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SFR

Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.