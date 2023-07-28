Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI) is 6.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ARI is 1.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) is $10.63, which is -$0.84 below the current market price. The public float for ARI is 140.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.71% of that float. On July 28, 2023, ARI’s average trading volume was 1.07M shares.

ARI) stock’s latest price update

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (NYSE: ARI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.37 compared to its previous closing price of 11.67. However, the company has seen a -2.21% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ARI’s Market Performance

ARI’s stock has fallen by -2.21% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.41% and a quarterly rise of 22.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.34% for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.05% for ARI’s stock, with a 6.52% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ARI Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.34%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARI fell by -2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.52. In addition, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. saw 6.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARI starting from ROTHSTEIN STUART, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $11.80 back on Jul 17. After this action, ROTHSTEIN STUART now owns 530,766 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., valued at $472,000 using the latest closing price.

Kasdin Robert A, the Director of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $9.54 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that Kasdin Robert A is holding 85,739 shares at $238,582 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+101.30 for the present operating margin

+85.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. stands at +40.71. The total capital return value is set at 7.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.28. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI), the company’s capital structure generated 296.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.75. Total debt to assets is 72.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 276.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc. (ARI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.