Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ)

The 36-month beta value for TOMZ is also noteworthy at -2.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TOMZ is $3.50, which is $2.75 above than the current price. The public float for TOMZ is 14.21M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.21% of that float. The average trading volume of TOMZ on July 28, 2023 was 87.02K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TOMZ) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) has jumped by 7.29 compared to previous close of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 17.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TOMZ’s Market Performance

TOMZ’s stock has risen by 17.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.26% and a quarterly drop of -1.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.56% for TOMZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.61% for the last 200 days.

TOMZ Trading at 16.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.15%, as shares surge +12.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.44% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOMZ rose by +17.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6654. In addition, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. saw 52.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TOMZ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-34.56 for the present operating margin

+56.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. stands at -34.54. The total capital return value is set at -21.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.60. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -22.50 for asset returns.

Based on TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ), the company’s capital structure generated 7.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.00. Total debt to assets is 5.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, TOMI Environmental Solutions Inc. (TOMZ) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.