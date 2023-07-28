Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX)

The 36-month beta value for SNPX is also noteworthy at 1.58. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNPX is $14.00, The public float for SNPX is 5.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of SNPX on July 28, 2023 was 650.88K shares.

SNPX) stock’s latest price update

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.05 compared to its previous closing price of 0.74. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SNPX’s Market Performance

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has seen a -10.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.07% decline in the past month and a -14.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.86% for SNPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.06% for SNPX’s stock, with a -66.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNPX Trading at -12.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.61%, as shares sank -17.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPX fell by -10.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8776. In addition, Synaptogenix Inc. saw -33.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPX starting from TUCHMAN ALAN J, who sale 27,000 shares at the price of $1.17 back on Dec 16. After this action, TUCHMAN ALAN J now owns 33,000 shares of Synaptogenix Inc., valued at $31,641 using the latest closing price.

WEINSTEIN ROBERT, the Chief Financial Officer of Synaptogenix Inc., sale 27,000 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that WEINSTEIN ROBERT is holding 33,198 shares at $31,641 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPX

Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -13.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 29.39.

Conclusion

In summary, Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.