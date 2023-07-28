Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS)

The 36-month beta value for SSYS is also noteworthy at 1.46.

The public float for SSYS is 59.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. The average trading volume of SSYS on July 28, 2023 was 949.30K shares.

The stock price of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) has dropped by -1.35 compared to previous close of 19.19. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/17/22 that 3-D Printer Stratasys Stock Surges After an Upgrade

SSYS’s Market Performance

SSYS’s stock has fallen by -6.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.56% and a quarterly rise of 31.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.36% for Stratasys Ltd. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.05% for SSYS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 27.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04th of the current year 2023.

SSYS Trading at 8.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.39%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.37. In addition, Stratasys Ltd. saw 59.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Equity return is now at value -3.20, with -2.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.