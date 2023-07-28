Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LCAA) is above average at 169.68x. The 36-month beta value for LCAA is also noteworthy at 0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for LCAA is 28.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume of LCAA on July 28, 2023 was 195.88K shares.

LCAA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: LCAA) has jumped by 0.10 compared to previous close of 10.51. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LCAA’s Market Performance

LCAA’s stock has risen by 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.57% and a quarterly rise of 2.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 0.08% for L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.34% for LCAA’s stock, with a simple moving average of 3.11% for the last 200 days.

LCAA Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.02% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.05%, as shares surge +0.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LCAA rose by +0.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.49. In addition, L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp saw 4.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LCAA

Equity return is now at value 0.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In summary, L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (LCAA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.