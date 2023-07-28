Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) is above average at 26.74x. The 36-month beta value for HLI is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for HLI is $104.00, which is $1.48 above than the current price. The public float for HLI is 50.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.65% of that float. The average trading volume of HLI on July 28, 2023 was 496.25K shares.

The stock price of Houlihan Lokey Inc. (NYSE: HLI) has dropped by -5.62 compared to previous close of 106.08. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HLI’s Market Performance

HLI’s stock has fallen by -3.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.57% and a quarterly rise of 8.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Houlihan Lokey Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.00% for HLI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 8.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLI stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HLI by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HLI in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $82 based on the research report published on July 18th of the previous year 2022.

HLI Trading at 5.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLI fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $101.22. In addition, Houlihan Lokey Inc. saw 14.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLI starting from GOLD IRWIN, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $91.23 back on Jun 07. After this action, GOLD IRWIN now owns 0 shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc., valued at $912,300 using the latest closing price.

CRAIN CHRISTOPHER M, the GENERAL COUNSEL of Houlihan Lokey Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $90.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that CRAIN CHRISTOPHER M is holding 0 shares at $90,740 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.88 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Houlihan Lokey Inc. stands at +14.05. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Houlihan Lokey Inc. (HLI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.