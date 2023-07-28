Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Gray Television Inc. (GTN)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is above average at 2.67x. The 36-month beta value for GTN is also noteworthy at 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GTN is $13.38, which is $4.49 above than the current price. The public float for GTN is 85.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.75% of that float. The average trading volume of GTN on July 28, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

Gray Television Inc. (NYSE: GTN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.00 in relation to previous closing price of 8.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GTN’s Market Performance

GTN’s stock has fallen by -2.41% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.16% and a quarterly rise of 19.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Gray Television Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.27% for GTN’s stock, with a -12.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GTN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GTN stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for GTN by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for GTN in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $7 based on the research report published on November 09th of the previous year 2022.

GTN Trading at 11.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GTN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares surge +14.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GTN fell by -2.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.66. In addition, Gray Television Inc. saw -20.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GTN starting from Howell Robin Robinson, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $9.40 back on Jun 30. After this action, Howell Robin Robinson now owns 2,320,695 shares of Gray Television Inc., valued at $9,400 using the latest closing price.

HOWELL HILTON H JR, the Chairman, President & CEO of Gray Television Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $9.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that HOWELL HILTON H JR is holding 2,320,695 shares at $9,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GTN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.09 for the present operating margin

+29.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gray Television Inc. stands at +12.38. The total capital return value is set at 10.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.92. Equity return is now at value 15.60, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Gray Television Inc. (GTN), the company’s capital structure generated 236.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.25. Total debt to assets is 58.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 307.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.10.

Conclusion

In summary, Gray Television Inc. (GTN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.