Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) is above average at 20.92x. The 36-month beta value for CLBK is also noteworthy at 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CLBK is $20.00, which is $3.41 above than the current price. The public float for CLBK is 28.00M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.33% of that float. The average trading volume of CLBK on July 28, 2023 was 197.90K shares.

CLBK) stock’s latest price update

Columbia Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK)’s stock price has gone decline by -11.66 in comparison to its previous close of 18.78, however, the company has experienced a -10.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CLBK’s Market Performance

Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) has experienced a -10.57% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.49% drop in the past month, and a -10.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.26% for CLBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.69% for CLBK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CLBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CLBK stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for CLBK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CLBK in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $24 based on the research report published on July 28th of the previous year 2022.

CLBK Trading at -5.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CLBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.62%, as shares sank -5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CLBK fell by -10.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.93. In addition, Columbia Financial Inc. saw -23.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CLBK starting from Klimowich John, who purchase 346 shares at the price of $14.42 back on May 02. After this action, Klimowich John now owns 48,232 shares of Columbia Financial Inc., valued at $4,989 using the latest closing price.

Kemly Thomas J., the President & CEO of Columbia Financial Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $17.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Kemly Thomas J. is holding 176,563 shares at $43,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CLBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.15 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Columbia Financial Inc. stands at +25.31. The total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.24. Equity return is now at value 8.10, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK), the company’s capital structure generated 108.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.09. Total debt to assets is 11.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.04.

Conclusion

In summary, Columbia Financial Inc. (CLBK) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.