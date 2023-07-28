Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Chemed Corporation (CHE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) is above average at 32.78x. The 36-month beta value for CHE is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CHE is $603.33, which is $89.26 above than the current price. The public float for CHE is 14.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.54% of that float. The average trading volume of CHE on July 28, 2023 was 69.13K shares.

CHE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chemed Corporation (NYSE: CHE) has decreased by -8.10 when compared to last closing price of 566.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CHE’s Market Performance

CHE’s stock has fallen by -5.47% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.04% and a quarterly drop of -7.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.55% for Chemed Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for CHE’s stock, with a 0.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CHE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CHE stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for CHE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CHE in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $535 based on the research report published on March 11th of the previous year 2020.

CHE Trading at -3.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CHE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.37%, as shares sank -2.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CHE fell by -5.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $542.40. In addition, Chemed Corporation saw 2.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CHE starting from Westfall Nicholas Michael, who sale 12,670 shares at the price of $533.70 back on Jun 01. After this action, Westfall Nicholas Michael now owns 7,676 shares of Chemed Corporation, valued at $6,761,979 using the latest closing price.

Westfall Nicholas Michael, the Executive Vice President of Chemed Corporation, sale 1,330 shares at $540.34 during a trade that took place back on May 30, which means that Westfall Nicholas Michael is holding 6,346 shares at $718,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CHE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.26 for the present operating margin

+33.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Chemed Corporation stands at +11.69. The total capital return value is set at 34.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.13. Equity return is now at value 31.10, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Chemed Corporation (CHE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 16.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 19.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.44 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Chemed Corporation (CHE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.