Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX)

The 36-month beta value for CDLX is also noteworthy at 1.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CDLX is $8.00, which is -$0.63 below than the current price. The public float for CDLX is 32.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.84% of that float. The average trading volume of CDLX on July 28, 2023 was 813.72K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CDLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) has jumped by 5.94 compared to previous close of 9.09. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.45% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CDLX’s Market Performance

CDLX’s stock has risen by 8.45% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 60.50% and a quarterly rise of 58.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.71% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.50% for Cardlytics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.38% for CDLX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 61.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at 46.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.71%, as shares surge +65.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +68.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX rose by +8.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.06. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw 66.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Christiansen Andrew, who sale 13,404 shares at the price of $10.20 back on Jul 19. After this action, Christiansen Andrew now owns 70,775 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $136,721 using the latest closing price.

Temsamani Karim Saad, the Chief Executive Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 25,574 shares at $6.13 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Temsamani Karim Saad is holding 24,426 shares at $156,666 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -122.00, with -54.90 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.