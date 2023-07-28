An In-Depth Look at Kirby Corporation’s (KEX) Stock Performance

The stock of Kirby Corporation (KEX) has seen a 4.69% increase in the past week, with a 7.05% gain in the past month, and a 20.66% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for KEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.50% for KEX’s stock, with a 15.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX) is 33.29x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KEX is 1.27.

The public float for KEX is 59.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.02% of that float. On July 28, 2023, KEX’s average trading volume was 329.07K shares.

KEX) stock’s latest price update

Kirby Corporation (NYSE: KEX)’s stock price has surge by 2.76relation to previous closing price of 78.20. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of KEX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KEX stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for KEX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KEX in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $80 based on the research report published on January 28th of the previous year 2022.

KEX Trading at 7.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.55% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +7.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KEX rose by +4.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.46. In addition, Kirby Corporation saw 24.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KEX starting from Grzebinski David W, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $76.69 back on Jul 03. After this action, Grzebinski David W now owns 74,006 shares of Kirby Corporation, valued at $306,760 using the latest closing price.

Husted Amy D., the VP General Counsel & Secretary of Kirby Corporation, sale 1,500 shares at $77.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that Husted Amy D. is holding 9,572 shares at $115,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.63 for the present operating margin

+18.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kirby Corporation stands at +4.39. The total capital return value is set at 4.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.89. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Kirby Corporation (KEX), the company’s capital structure generated 41.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.25. Total debt to assets is 22.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 40.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 28.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.89.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kirby Corporation (KEX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.