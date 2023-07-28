Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) has decreased by -2.74 when compared to last closing price of 32.83.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: COLD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for COLD is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for COLD is $34.80, which is $3.19 above the current market price. The public float for COLD is 269.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume for COLD on July 28, 2023 was 1.36M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD’s stock has seen a -3.39% decrease for the week, with a 0.44% rise in the past month and a 11.57% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for Americold Realty Trust Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for COLD’s stock, with a 9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $36 based on the research report published on May 08th of the current year 2023.

COLD Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +0.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -3.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.43. In addition, Americold Realty Trust Inc. saw 12.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from Snyder James C JR, who sale 3,400 shares at the price of $29.86 back on Nov 10. After this action, Snyder James C JR now owns 36,812 shares of Americold Realty Trust Inc., valued at $101,514 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.58 for the present operating margin

+12.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust Inc. stands at -0.67. The total capital return value is set at 1.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.27. Equity return is now at value -0.10, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 94.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.70. Total debt to assets is 44.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 93.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.