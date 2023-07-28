Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Stock Showcases 8.66% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) has gone down by -1.70% for the week, with a 18.49% rise in the past month and a 15.68% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.35% for AMAL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.66% for AMAL’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) Right Now?

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67x that is above its average ratio. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AMAL is $21.50, which is $3.47 above the current price. The public float for AMAL is 30.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMAL on July 28, 2023 was 161.77K shares.

AMAL) stock’s latest price update

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.99 in comparison to its previous close of 20.46, however, the company has experienced a -1.70% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/21/22 that Here’s What the SEC Has in Its Crosshairs

Analysts’ Opinion of AMAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMAL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for AMAL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMAL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $17.50 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the previous year 2021.

AMAL Trading at 16.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +16.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMAL fell by -1.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.65. In addition, Amalgamated Financial Corp. saw -17.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMAL starting from Bruce Maryann, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $14.81 back on May 04. After this action, Bruce Maryann now owns 16,329 shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp., valued at $29,620 using the latest closing price.

Amalgamated Financial Corp., the Workers United of Amalgamated Financial Corp., sale 45,155 shares at $22.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Amalgamated Financial Corp. is holding 7,945,195 shares at $993,862 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.90 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Amalgamated Financial Corp. stands at +57.14. The total capital return value is set at 11.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.33. Equity return is now at value 17.60, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL), the company’s capital structure generated 137.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.85. Total debt to assets is 8.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.