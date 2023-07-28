Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.65 in comparison to its previous close of 57.61, however, the company has experienced a 0.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) is 9.64x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALSN is 1.00. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) is $58.63, which is -$7.06 below the current market price. The public float for ALSN is 89.47M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% of that float. On July 28, 2023, ALSN’s average trading volume was 753.92K shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

ALSN stock saw an increase of 0.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.36% and a quarterly increase of 28.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.49% for ALSN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 26.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

ALSN Trading at 8.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares surge +4.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.82. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 40.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Coll John, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $56.89 back on Jun 30. After this action, Coll John now owns 18,788 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $113,780 using the latest closing price.

Coll John, the SVP, Global MSS of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $54.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Coll John is holding 20,788 shares at $108,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 67.80, with 12.30 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.