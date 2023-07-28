Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.22 in relation to its previous close of 41.70. However, the company has experienced a -6.81% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.93.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) is $59.86, which is $18.67 above the current market price. The public float for AKRO is 42.37M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.95% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AKRO on July 28, 2023 was 669.45K shares.

AKRO’s Market Performance

AKRO’s stock has seen a -6.81% decrease for the week, with a -9.31% drop in the past month and a -7.63% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.56% for Akero Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.46% for AKRO’s stock, with a -7.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKRO stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for AKRO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for AKRO in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $65 based on the research report published on January 27th of the current year 2023.

AKRO Trading at -12.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.99%, as shares sank -9.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKRO fell by -6.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.30. In addition, Akero Therapeutics Inc. saw -24.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKRO starting from Graham G. Walmsley, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $26.00 back on Sep 19. After this action, Graham G. Walmsley now owns 400,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,400,000 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Andrew, the President and CEO of Akero Therapeutics Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $44.88 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Cheng Andrew is holding 447,680 shares at $1,122,041 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKRO

The total capital return value is set at -45.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch -44.14. Equity return is now at value -39.80, with -35.20 for asset returns.

Based on Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO), the company’s capital structure generated 3.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.24. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.61.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.