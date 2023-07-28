Akerna Corp. (KERN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KERN is 2.64.

The average price predicted by analysts for KERN is $0.80, The public float for KERN is 4.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KERN on July 28, 2023 was 71.53K shares.

KERN) stock’s latest price update

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN)’s stock price has dropped by -9.12 in relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -16.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KERN’s Market Performance

KERN’s stock has fallen by -16.23% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -24.96% and a quarterly drop of -32.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.79% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.86% for Akerna Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.41% for KERN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -48.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KERN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KERN stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for KERN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KERN in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $8 based on the research report published on July 23rd of the previous year 2021.

KERN Trading at -23.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KERN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.79%, as shares sank -27.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KERN fell by -16.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5947. In addition, Akerna Corp. saw -25.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Akerna Corp. (KERN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.