Affimed N.V. (AFMD) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

In the past week, AFMD stock has gone down by -7.35%, with a monthly decline of -0.87% and a quarterly plunge of -38.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.03%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.09% for Affimed N.V. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.55% for AFMD’s stock, with a -49.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AFMD is 2.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Affimed N.V. (AFMD) is $5.88, which is $5.76 above the current market price. The public float for AFMD is 140.95M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On July 28, 2023, AFMD’s average trading volume was 1.04M shares.

AFMD) stock’s latest price update

Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD)’s stock price has dropped by -7.20 in relation to previous closing price of 0.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFMD stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AFMD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFMD in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $6 based on the research report published on December 12th of the previous year 2022.

AFMD Trading at -21.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -83.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.03%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFMD fell by -7.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6035. In addition, Affimed N.V. saw -54.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AFMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-216.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Affimed N.V. stands at -207.98. Equity return is now at value -62.20, with -46.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Affimed N.V. (AFMD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.