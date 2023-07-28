10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) has plunged by -0.05 when compared to previous closing price of 60.74, but the company has seen a 3.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 10x Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: TXG) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74.

The public float for TXG is 94.97M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.31% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXG on July 28, 2023 was 936.01K shares.

TXG’s Market Performance

TXG’s stock has seen a 3.78% increase for the week, with a 11.19% rise in the past month and a 18.92% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.72% for 10x Genomics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.98% for TXG stock, with a simple moving average of 32.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TXG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TXG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $65 based on the research report published on July 05th of the current year 2023.

TXG Trading at 8.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.10%, as shares surge +6.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXG rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +112.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.00. In addition, 10x Genomics Inc. saw 66.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXG starting from Saxonov Serge, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $60.03 back on Jul 19. After this action, Saxonov Serge now owns 869,850 shares of 10x Genomics Inc., valued at $2,401,088 using the latest closing price.

Hindson Benjamin J., the of 10x Genomics Inc., sale 13,940 shares at $60.03 during a trade that took place back on Jul 19, which means that Hindson Benjamin J. is holding 284,236 shares at $836,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXG

Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -17.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 10x Genomics Inc. (TXG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.