Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM) is above average at 8.99x. The 36-month beta value for WSM is also noteworthy at 1.61. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for WSM is $124.11, which is -$12.6 below than the current price. The public float for WSM is 63.39M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.67% of that float. The average trading volume of WSM on July 27, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.66relation to previous closing price of 134.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.96% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/25/22 that Williams-Sonoma Stock Climbs on Reassuring Earnings Results

WSM’s Market Performance

Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has seen a 3.96% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.89% gain in the past month and a 16.59% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for WSM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.32% for WSM stock, with a simple moving average of 12.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WSM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WSM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for WSM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $115 based on the research report published on July 07th of the current year 2023.

WSM Trading at 11.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares surge +8.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WSM rose by +3.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $128.16. In addition, Williams-Sonoma Inc. saw 19.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WSM starting from Smith Karalyn, who sale 1,533 shares at the price of $131.64 back on Jul 12. After this action, Smith Karalyn now owns 9,185 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc., valued at $201,804 using the latest closing price.

Benson Marta, the PRESIDENT POTTERY BARN BRAND of Williams-Sonoma Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $114.88 during a trade that took place back on Dec 02, which means that Benson Marta is holding 33,477 shares at $1,148,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.54 for the present operating margin

+42.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Williams-Sonoma Inc. stands at +13.00. The total capital return value is set at 49.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 39.97. Equity return is now at value 70.30, with 22.80 for asset returns.

Based on Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM), the company’s capital structure generated 84.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.91. Total debt to assets is 30.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 71.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 70.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.