What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ultralife Corporation’s (ULBI) Stock

In the past week, ULBI stock has gone up by 33.47%, with a monthly gain of 44.09% and a quarterly surge of 65.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.96% for Ultralife Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 35.52% for ULBI stock, with a simple moving average of 53.46% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ULBI is 1.29. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) is $12.00, which is $5.3 above the current market price. The public float for ULBI is 15.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On July 27, 2023, ULBI’s average trading volume was 20.02K shares.

ULBI) stock’s latest price update

Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 35.90 in relation to its previous close of 4.93. However, the company has experienced a 33.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ULBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ULBI stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ULBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ULBI in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $12 based on the research report published on March 26th of the previous year 2021.

ULBI Trading at 41.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ULBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 16.12% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%, as shares surge +45.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +60.95% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ULBI rose by +34.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.05. In addition, Ultralife Corporation saw 73.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ULBI starting from WHITMORE BRADFORD T, who purchase 33,797 shares at the price of $4.97 back on Jun 14. After this action, WHITMORE BRADFORD T now owns 1,160,994 shares of Ultralife Corporation, valued at $167,876 using the latest closing price.

WHITMORE BRADFORD T, the Director of Ultralife Corporation, purchase 33,400 shares at $5.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that WHITMORE BRADFORD T is holding 1,127,197 shares at $166,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ULBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.10 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultralife Corporation stands at -0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.09. Equity return is now at value -0.30, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Ultralife Corporation (ULBI), the company’s capital structure generated 18.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.49. Total debt to assets is 13.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.73.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.