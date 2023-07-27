What Recent Market Trends Mean for Tuniu Corporation’s (TOUR) Stock

In the past week, TOUR stock has gone down by 0.00%, with a monthly decline of -11.18% and a quarterly plunge of -18.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.12% for Tuniu Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.27% for TOUR’s stock, with a -9.73% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) is $7.06, The public float for TOUR is 118.01M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TOUR on July 27, 2023 was 263.19K shares.

TOUR) stock’s latest price update

Tuniu Corporation (NASDAQ: TOUR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.30 compared to its previous closing price of 1.51. Barron’s reported on 06/28/22 that China Loosens Its Covid Quarantine Rules. Travel Stocks Soar.

TOUR Trading at -4.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TOUR remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +95.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5480. In addition, Tuniu Corporation saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TOUR

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tuniu Corporation (TOUR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.