What Recent Market Trends Mean for Pitney Bowes Inc.’s (PBI) Stock

In the past week, PBI stock has gone up by 1.83%, with a monthly gain of 16.47% and a quarterly surge of 9.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for Pitney Bowes Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.56% for PBI stock, with a simple moving average of 5.37% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) is 86.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PBI is 2.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) is $4.00, which is $0.11 above the current market price. The public float for PBI is 169.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.28% of that float. On July 27, 2023, PBI’s average trading volume was 1.39M shares.

PBI) stock’s latest price update

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE: PBI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.78 in relation to its previous close of 3.86. However, the company has experienced a 1.83% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PBI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PBI stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for PBI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PBI in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $10 based on the research report published on April 30th of the previous year 2021.

PBI Trading at 11.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares surge +12.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +26.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBI rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.64. In addition, Pitney Bowes Inc. saw 2.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PBI starting from Stamps Sheila A, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Sep 07. After this action, Stamps Sheila A now owns 45,834 shares of Pitney Bowes Inc., valued at $54,640 using the latest closing price.

GUILFOILE MARY, the Director of Pitney Bowes Inc., purchase 25,000 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that GUILFOILE MARY is holding 101,930 shares at $86,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PBI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.50 for the present operating margin

+30.53 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pitney Bowes Inc. stands at +1.04. The total capital return value is set at 5.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.42. Equity return is now at value 21.40, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI), the company’s capital structure generated 4,252.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 97.70. Total debt to assets is 54.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4,092.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.04.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.