What Recent Market Trends Mean for CareCloud Inc.’s (CCLD) Stock

In the past week, CCLD stock has gone up by 5.52%, with a monthly gain of 9.93% and a quarterly plunge of -2.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.24% for CareCloud Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.46% for CCLD stock, with a simple moving average of -5.04% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CareCloud Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CCLD is 0.84. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) is $9.08, which is $6.05 above the current market price. The public float for CCLD is 9.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.19% of that float. On July 27, 2023, CCLD’s average trading volume was 24.27K shares.

CCLD) stock’s latest price update

CareCloud Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.23 in relation to its previous close of 2.97. However, the company has experienced a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CCLD Trading at 4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CCLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.15%, as shares surge +6.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CCLD rose by +3.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.94. In addition, CareCloud Inc. saw 12.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CCLD starting from Chaudhry A Hadi, who sale 1,480 shares at the price of $22.10 back on Jun 23. After this action, Chaudhry A Hadi now owns 0 shares of CareCloud Inc., valued at $32,708 using the latest closing price.

Chaudhry A Hadi, the CEO and President of CareCloud Inc., sale 1,000 shares at $22.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Chaudhry A Hadi is holding 1,480 shares at $22,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CCLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.99 for the present operating margin

+30.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for CareCloud Inc. stands at +3.91. The total capital return value is set at 4.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.86. Equity return is now at value -11.40, with -8.60 for asset returns.

Based on CareCloud Inc. (CCLD), the company’s capital structure generated 13.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.96. Total debt to assets is 10.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.03. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.71.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CareCloud Inc. (CCLD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.