Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for WPRT is at 2.42. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WPRT is $26.77, The public float for WPRT is 15.31M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume for WPRT on July 27, 2023 was 61.89K shares.

WPRT) stock’s latest price update

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 8.19 compared to its previous closing price of 9.89. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WPRT’s Market Performance

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has experienced a -7.92% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 40.05% rise in the past month, and a 37.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.77% for WPRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.91% for WPRT’s stock, with a 20.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPRT stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for WPRT by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for WPRT in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2.50 based on the research report published on October 24th of the previous year 2022.

WPRT Trading at 32.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.60%, as shares surge +43.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPRT fell by -7.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.01. In addition, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. saw 38.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.34 for the present operating margin

+10.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. stands at -10.70. Equity return is now at value -24.30, with -12.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.