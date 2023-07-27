Weibo Corporation (WB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WB is at 0.54. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for WB is $21.29, which is $6.76 above the current market price. The public float for WB is 138.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.29% of that float. The average trading volume for WB on July 27, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

WB) stock’s latest price update

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.83 compared to its previous closing price of 14.24. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.15% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/08/21 that Chinese Social-Media Giant Weibo Drops in Hong Kong Market Debut

WB’s Market Performance

WB’s stock has risen by 5.15% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 9.68% and a quarterly drop of -3.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.36% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.50% for Weibo Corporation . The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.67% for WB’s stock, with a -8.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WB stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for WB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WB in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $15.50 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

WB Trading at 3.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.36%, as shares surge +7.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WB rose by +5.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.64. In addition, Weibo Corporation saw -19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for WB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.72 for the present operating margin

+78.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Weibo Corporation stands at +4.66. The total capital return value is set at 8.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.57. Equity return is now at value 7.60, with 3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Weibo Corporation (WB), the company’s capital structure generated 72.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.10. Total debt to assets is 34.88, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.10.

The receivables turnover for the company is 1.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Weibo Corporation (WB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.