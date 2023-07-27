Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) is above average at 1.02x. The 36-month beta value for VTLE is also noteworthy at 3.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VTLE is $68.10, which is $21.29 above than the current price. The public float for VTLE is 15.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 22.90% of that float. The average trading volume of VTLE on July 27, 2023 was 640.47K shares.

The stock of Vital Energy Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) has decreased by -2.24 when compared to last closing price of 51.87. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VTLE’s Market Performance

VTLE’s stock has risen by 5.87% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.18% and a quarterly rise of 10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.25% for Vital Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.66% for VTLE’s stock, with a -1.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VTLE Trading at 13.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VTLE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.18%, as shares surge +17.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VTLE rose by +5.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, Vital Energy Inc. saw -1.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VTLE starting from SEGNER EDMUND P III, who sale 1,155 shares at the price of $44.00 back on May 19. After this action, SEGNER EDMUND P III now owns 14,328 shares of Vital Energy Inc., valued at $50,820 using the latest closing price.

PIGOTT M. JASON, the President & CEO of Vital Energy Inc., sale 3,750 shares at $55.31 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that PIGOTT M. JASON is holding 95,657 shares at $207,412 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VTLE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+55.79 for the present operating margin

+59.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vital Energy Inc. stands at +32.88. The total capital return value is set at 51.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.23. Equity return is now at value 82.90, with 29.30 for asset returns.

Based on Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE), the company’s capital structure generated 102.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.60. Total debt to assets is 41.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.