Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VSTO is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VSTO is $38.20, which is $6.92 above the current price. The public float for VSTO is 56.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VSTO on July 27, 2023 was 511.96K shares.

VSTO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) has surged by 7.34 when compared to previous closing price of 29.14, but the company has seen a 7.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VSTO’s Market Performance

VSTO’s stock has risen by 7.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.07% and a quarterly rise of 31.65%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Vista Outdoor Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.89% for VSTO’s stock, with a 15.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VSTO stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for VSTO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for VSTO in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $26 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2022.

VSTO Trading at 11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +12.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTO rose by +8.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.64. In addition, Vista Outdoor Inc. saw 28.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTO starting from Robinson Michael D, who sale 4,159 shares at the price of $27.76 back on Jun 07. After this action, Robinson Michael D now owns 21,430 shares of Vista Outdoor Inc., valued at $115,454 using the latest closing price.

Crandell Bradford E, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Vista Outdoor Inc., sale 3,954 shares at $26.36 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Crandell Bradford E is holding 56,690 shares at $104,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.76 for the present operating margin

+33.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Vista Outdoor Inc. stands at -0.32. Equity return is now at value -0.80, with -0.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vista Outdoor Inc. (VSTO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.