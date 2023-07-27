USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) has gone up by 9.34% for the week, with a 11.03% rise in the past month and a 8.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for USNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.23% for USNA’s stock, with a 14.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) Right Now?

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) is $65.00, which is -$3.92 below the current market price. The public float for USNA is 11.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.99% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USNA on July 27, 2023 was 64.24K shares.

USNA) stock’s latest price update

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE: USNA)’s stock price has soared by 7.15 in relation to previous closing price of 63.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

USNA Trading at 8.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +10.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USNA rose by +9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.49. In addition, USANA Health Sciences Inc. saw 27.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USNA starting from Mulham David Mulham, who sale 1,557 shares at the price of $61.00 back on Jun 15. After this action, Mulham David Mulham now owns 12,041 shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc., valued at $94,977 using the latest closing price.

Macuga Daniel A., the CHIEF COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER of USANA Health Sciences Inc., sale 2,234 shares at $62.88 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Macuga Daniel A. is holding 778 shares at $140,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.78 for the present operating margin

+79.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for USANA Health Sciences Inc. stands at +6.94. The total capital return value is set at 25.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.38. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Based on USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 138.93 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

To put it simply, USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.