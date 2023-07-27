UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) by analysts is $25.75, which is $12.28 above the current market price. The public float for URGN is 21.16M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.79% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of URGN was 245.72K shares.

URGN stock's latest price update

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: URGN)’s stock price has plunge by 49.45relation to previous closing price of 9.01. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 32.79% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

URGN’s Market Performance

UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has seen a 32.79% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.22% gain in the past month and a 9.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.09% for URGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.65% for URGN’s stock, with a 35.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of URGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URGN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for URGN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for URGN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on February 08th of the current year 2023.

URGN Trading at 26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.26%, as shares surge +11.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URGN rose by +14.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.99. In addition, UroGen Pharma Ltd. saw 51.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URGN starting from Schoenberg Mark, who sale 1,900 shares at the price of $10.12 back on Jan 31. After this action, Schoenberg Mark now owns 146,879 shares of UroGen Pharma Ltd., valued at $19,228 using the latest closing price.

Smith Jason Drew, the General Counsel of UroGen Pharma Ltd., sale 1,636 shares at $10.12 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Smith Jason Drew is holding 12,600 shares at $16,556 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-122.82 for the present operating margin

+88.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for UroGen Pharma Ltd. stands at -170.58. Equity return is now at value 144.00, with -85.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.39.

Conclusion

To sum up, UroGen Pharma Ltd. (URGN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.