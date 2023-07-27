Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) Stock Observes 33.68% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, UPBD stock has gone up by 1.13%, with a monthly gain of 14.56% and a quarterly surge of 43.16%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.94% for Upbound Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.87% for UPBD’s stock, with a 33.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) Right Now?

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UPBD is 1.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for UPBD is $37.38, which is $2.52 above the current price. The public float for UPBD is 49.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UPBD on July 27, 2023 was 492.42K shares.

UPBD) stock’s latest price update

Upbound Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UPBD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.47 in relation to its previous close of 33.37. However, the company has experienced a 1.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

UPBD Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPBD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.47%, as shares surge +11.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPBD rose by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +72.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.20. In addition, Upbound Group Inc. saw 54.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPBD starting from BROWN JEFFREY J, who purchase 877 shares at the price of $30.78 back on Jul 11. After this action, BROWN JEFFREY J now owns 80,247 shares of Upbound Group Inc., valued at $26,994 using the latest closing price.

BROWN JEFFREY J, the Director of Upbound Group Inc., purchase 1,143 shares at $23.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 24, which means that BROWN JEFFREY J is holding 79,370 shares at $26,609 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPBD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.14 for the present operating margin

+30.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Upbound Group Inc. stands at +0.29. The total capital return value is set at 13.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.57. Equity return is now at value 11.10, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD), the company’s capital structure generated 318.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 76.12. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 297.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.64 and the total asset turnover is 1.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Upbound Group Inc. (UPBD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.