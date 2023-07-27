Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc.’s (ARQT) Stock

In the past week, ARQT stock has gone up by 0.38%, with a monthly gain of 22.18% and a quarterly plunge of -21.91%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.41% for ARQT stock, with a simple moving average of -25.00% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) by analysts is $44.13, which is $34.06 above the current market price. The public float for ARQT is 58.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 25.03% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of ARQT was 1.27M shares.

ARQT) stock’s latest price update

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT)’s stock price has plunge by -0.48relation to previous closing price of 10.49. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.38% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARQT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for ARQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ARQT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $46 based on the research report published on September 07th of the previous year 2022.

ARQT Trading at 10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.73%, as shares surge +23.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARQT rose by +0.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.73. In addition, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -29.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARQT starting from Matsuda Masaru, who sale 1,830 shares at the price of $7.80 back on May 31. After this action, Matsuda Masaru now owns 42,146 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $14,278 using the latest closing price.

Welgus Howard G., the Director of Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 8,500 shares at $13.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Welgus Howard G. is holding 165,825 shares at $118,728 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8183.04 for the present operating margin

+54.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -8449.76. The total capital return value is set at -76.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -79.22. Equity return is now at value -160.50, with -79.90 for asset returns.

Based on Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT), the company’s capital structure generated 96.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 49.15. Total debt to assets is 45.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 118.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. (ARQT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.