Understanding the 5.21% Volatility Levels of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A.’s (BBAR) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has gone down by -0.57% for the week, with a -3.99% drop in the past month and a 33.10% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.21% for BBAR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for BBAR stock, with a simple moving average of 36.95% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR) is above average at 4.61x. The 36-month beta value for BBAR is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BBAR is $7.50, which is -$0.47 below than the current price. The public float for BBAR is 69.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.33% of that float. The average trading volume of BBAR on July 27, 2023 was 677.45K shares.

BBAR) stock’s latest price update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE: BBAR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.85 compared to its previous closing price of 6.03. However, the company has seen a -0.57% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BBAR Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares sank -5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BBAR fell by -1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +86.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.94. In addition, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. saw 50.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BBAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.34 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. stands at +8.26. The total capital return value is set at 73.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.37.

Based on Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.66 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.36. Total debt to assets is 1.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.44.

Conclusion

In summary, Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (BBAR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.