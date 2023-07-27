Understanding the 3.99% Volatility Levels of Generac Holdings Inc.’s (GNRC) Stock in the Past 30 Days

In the past week, GNRC stock has gone up by 3.44%, with a monthly gain of 16.01% and a quarterly surge of 48.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Generac Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.06% for GNRC stock, with a simple moving average of 31.40% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) Right Now?

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) is $149.90, which is -$8.94 below the current market price. The public float for GNRC is 61.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GNRC on July 27, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

GNRC) stock’s latest price update

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GNRC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.95 in relation to its previous close of 147.63. However, the company has experienced a 3.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/27/23 that Generac Is the Leading Gainer in the S&P 500

Analysts’ Opinion of GNRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNRC stocks, with CL King repeating the rating for GNRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for GNRC in the upcoming period, according to CL King is $178 based on the research report published on July 24th of the current year 2023.

GNRC Trading at 17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +6.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNRC rose by +3.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $145.14. In addition, Generac Holdings Inc. saw 50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNRC starting from Jagdfeld Aaron, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $149.15 back on Jul 03. After this action, Jagdfeld Aaron now owns 612,690 shares of Generac Holdings Inc., valued at $745,750 using the latest closing price.

Kanuru Rajendra Kumar, the EVP, GC, Corp. Secretary of Generac Holdings Inc., sale 250 shares at $149.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Kanuru Rajendra Kumar is holding 16,618 shares at $37,288 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.43 for the present operating margin

+31.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Generac Holdings Inc. stands at +7.67. The total capital return value is set at 15.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.16. Equity return is now at value 10.80, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Based on Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC), the company’s capital structure generated 67.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.47. Total debt to assets is 29.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.04.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.