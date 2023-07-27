Trading Update: Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) Stock Endures 3.45% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) has seen a 6.73% increase in the past week, with a 15.11% gain in the past month, and a 9.97% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for WASH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.09% for WASH’s stock, with a -17.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) Right Now?

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for WASH is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for WASH is $28.00, which is -$3.54 below the current market price. The public float for WASH is 16.80M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.32% of that float. The average trading volume for WASH on July 27, 2023 was 157.39K shares.

WASH) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: WASH) has increased by 7.43 when compared to last closing price of 29.36.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WASH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WASH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WASH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $26 based on the research report published on May 15th of the current year 2023.

WASH Trading at 17.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.60%, as shares surge +15.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WASH rose by +6.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.86. In addition, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. saw -33.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WASH starting from Howes Constance A, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $44.01 back on Feb 08. After this action, Howes Constance A now owns 3,320 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., valued at $55,012 using the latest closing price.

Santos Edwin J, the Director of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., sale 100 shares at $48.53 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Santos Edwin J is holding 5,200 shares at $4,853 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. stands at +28.11. The total capital return value is set at 8.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.58. Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH), the company’s capital structure generated 227.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.47. Total debt to assets is 15.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.