Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s (TW) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has gone up by 8.36% for the week, with a 16.76% rise in the past month and a 15.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.01% for TW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.34% for TW’s stock, with a simple moving average of 18.60% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) Right Now?

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) is $81.12, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for TW is 114.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TW on July 27, 2023 was 792.13K shares.

TW) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tradeweb Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: TW) has jumped by 7.59 compared to previous close of 74.63. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TW stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for TW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for TW in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $89 based on the research report published on June 28th of the current year 2023.

TW Trading at 15.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.39% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.94%, as shares surge +17.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TW rose by +8.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +45.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.21. In addition, Tradeweb Markets Inc. saw 23.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TW starting from Friedman Douglas, who sale 3,170 shares at the price of $65.57 back on Jul 06. After this action, Friedman Douglas now owns 32,656 shares of Tradeweb Markets Inc., valued at $207,868 using the latest closing price.

Yared Rana, the Director of Tradeweb Markets Inc., sale 567 shares at $71.28 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Yared Rana is holding 1,627 shares at $40,416 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.39 for the present operating margin

+84.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stands at +26.00. The total capital return value is set at 7.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40.

Based on Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.56. Total debt to assets is 0.45, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.56.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.