The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.76x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) by analysts is $31.00, which is $15.83 above the current market price. The public float for SHYF is 31.93M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.69% of that float. On July 27, 2023, the average trading volume of SHYF was 243.86K shares.

SHYF) stock’s latest price update

The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF)’s stock price has plunge by -28.21relation to previous closing price of 21.13. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -27.11% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SHYF’s Market Performance

The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has seen a -27.11% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -29.68% decline in the past month and a -35.64% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.46% for SHYF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -28.57% for SHYF’s stock, with a -38.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SHYF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SHYF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SHYF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SHYF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $40 based on the research report published on January 19th of the current year 2023.

SHYF Trading at -33.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares sank -29.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHYF fell by -26.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, The Shyft Group Inc. saw -38.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHYF starting from GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $26.43 back on Mar 09. After this action, GUILLAUME STEPHEN K now owns 63,792 shares of The Shyft Group Inc., valued at $105,720 using the latest closing price.

GUILLAUME STEPHEN K, the President, Specialty Vehicles of The Shyft Group Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $26.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that GUILLAUME STEPHEN K is holding 67,792 shares at $106,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.79 for the present operating margin

+17.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Shyft Group Inc. stands at +3.56. The total capital return value is set at 13.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.87. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF), the company’s capital structure generated 48.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.81. Total debt to assets is 21.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03 and the total asset turnover is 1.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.